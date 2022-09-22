Now that Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 1.43 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On September 21, 2022, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) opened at $14.96, lower -4.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.02 and dropped to $13.98 before settling in for the closing price of $15.10. Price fluctuations for HA have ranged from $12.76 to $24.27 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -8.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 74.30% at the time writing. With a float of $50.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6932 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.03, operating margin of -24.69, and the pretax margin is -11.61.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 48,482. In this transaction Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $19.39, taking the stock ownership to the 79,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $17.81, making the entire transaction worth $356,292. This insider now owns 17,701 shares in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.89) by $1.78. This company achieved a net margin of -9.07 while generating a return on equity of -24.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

The latest stats from [Hawaiian Holdings Inc., HA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was inferior to 0.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) raw stochastic average was set at 29.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.50. The third major resistance level sits at $15.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.87.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Key Stats

There are currently 51,386K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 772.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,597 M according to its annual income of -144,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 691,870 K and its income totaled -36,770 K.