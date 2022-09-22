Now that ICL Group Ltd’s volume has hit 1.2 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On September 21, 2022, ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) opened at $8.71, higher 1.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.775 and dropped to $8.60 before settling in for the closing price of $8.49. Price fluctuations for ICL have ranged from $6.96 to $12.96 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $698.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.23, operating margin of +17.11, and the pretax margin is +15.64.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ICL Group Ltd is 45.79%, while institutional ownership is 18.08%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 18.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ICL Group Ltd (ICL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) raw stochastic average was set at 9.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.72 in the near term. At $8.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.37.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Key Stats

There are currently 1,312,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,955 M according to its annual income of 783,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,880 M and its income totaled 563,000 K.