Now that Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s volume has hit 1.41 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $7.98, down -0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.07 and dropped to $7.90 before settling in for the closing price of $7.98. Over the past 52 weeks, VIV has traded in a range of $7.43-$11.69.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 0.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.50%. With a float of $436.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

In an organization with 34000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.38, operating margin of +12.80, and the pretax margin is +13.27.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 88.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.17 while generating a return on equity of 8.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.10% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s (VIV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.09 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s (VIV) raw stochastic average was set at 7.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.40. However, in the short run, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.04. Second resistance stands at $8.14. The third major resistance level sits at $8.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.70.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.40 billion has total of 1,676,938K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,159 M in contrast with the sum of 1,156 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,404 M and last quarter income was 154,970 K.