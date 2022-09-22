Open Text Corporation (OTEX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -25.64% last month.

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) stock priced at $28.14, down -0.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.535 and dropped to $27.81 before settling in for the closing price of $28.07. OTEX’s price has ranged from $27.88 to $52.70 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 8.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.60%. With a float of $265.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.21 million.

In an organization with 14800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.86, operating margin of +19.81, and the pretax margin is +13.09.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Open Text Corporation is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.37 while generating a return on equity of 9.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.20% during the next five years compared to -18.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Open Text Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was better than the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Open Text Corporation’s (OTEX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.89. However, in the short run, Open Text Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.33. Second resistance stands at $28.80. The third major resistance level sits at $29.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.35. The third support level lies at $26.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.67 billion, the company has a total of 269,820K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,494 M while annual income is 397,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 902,450 K while its latest quarter income was 102,200 K.