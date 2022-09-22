Planet Labs PBC (PL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 48,450 K

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $6.11, down -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.44 and dropped to $5.95 before settling in for the closing price of $6.10. Over the past 52 weeks, PL has traded in a range of $3.70-$12.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.90%. With a float of $209.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 700 workers is very important to gauge.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 39.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 124,445. In this transaction Co-Founder and CEO of this company bought 19,230 shares at a rate of $6.47, taking the stock ownership to the 19,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s President, Product & Business bought 165,580 for $6.01, making the entire transaction worth $994,473. This insider now owns 165,580 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

The latest stats from [Planet Labs PBC, PL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.43 million was superior to 2.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 61.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.64. The third major resistance level sits at $6.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.37.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.82 billion has total of 269,877K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 131,210 K in contrast with the sum of -137,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 48,450 K and last quarter income was -39,530 K.