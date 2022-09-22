Recent developments with First BanCorp. (FBP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.18 cents.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $14.90, down -1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.09 and dropped to $14.55 before settling in for the closing price of $14.77. Over the past 52 weeks, FBP has traded in a range of $11.83-$16.62.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 6.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 186.90%. With a float of $184.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3075 employees.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First BanCorp. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 99.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 161,625. In this transaction EVP and CRO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $16.16, taking the stock ownership to the 256,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 50,000 for $15.64, making the entire transaction worth $781,880. This insider now owns 293,664 shares in total.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +30.60 while generating a return on equity of 12.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.40% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First BanCorp.’s (FBP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, First BanCorp.’s (FBP) raw stochastic average was set at 51.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.92 in the near term. At $15.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.19. The third support level lies at $13.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.74 billion has total of 187,986K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 915,870 K in contrast with the sum of 281,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 239,570 K and last quarter income was 74,700 K.