Recent developments with Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.12 cents.

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) stock priced at $46.49, up 1.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.27 and dropped to $46.33 before settling in for the closing price of $46.01. HRL’s price has ranged from $40.48 to $55.11 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 3.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.10%. With a float of $287.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $546.08 million.

In an organization with 20000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.20, operating margin of +9.97, and the pretax margin is +9.89.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Hormel Foods Corporation is 47.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 236,000. In this transaction SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $47.20, taking the stock ownership to the 32,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Director sold 2,110 for $46.27, making the entire transaction worth $97,633. This insider now owns 85,254 shares in total.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.75% during the next five years compared to 0.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hormel Foods Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Hormel Foods Corporation’s (HRL) raw stochastic average was set at 25.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.95. However, in the short run, Hormel Foods Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.12. Second resistance stands at $47.66. The third major resistance level sits at $48.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.78. The third support level lies at $45.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.53 billion, the company has a total of 546,198K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,386 M while annual income is 908,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,034 M while its latest quarter income was 218,920 K.