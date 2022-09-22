Recent developments with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.53 cents.

On September 21, 2022, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) opened at $22.86, lower -5.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.915 and dropped to $22.00 before settling in for the closing price of $23.30. Price fluctuations for EDU have ranged from $8.40 to $29.80 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 11.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -134.20% at the time writing. With a float of $166.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.74 million.

In an organization with 88126 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -31.64, and the pretax margin is -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.80%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.44) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 62.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.87. However, in the short run, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.64. Second resistance stands at $23.24. The third major resistance level sits at $23.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.41. The third support level lies at $20.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

There are currently 169,697K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 524,020 K according to its annual income of -189,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 524,020 K and its income totaled -189,300 K.