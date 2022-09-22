SAP SE (SAP) posted a -4.60% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On September 21, 2022, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) opened at $83.07, lower -0.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.01 and dropped to $82.18 before settling in for the closing price of $82.93. Price fluctuations for SAP have ranged from $82.37 to $149.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 4.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.30% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.17 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 110409 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.26, operating margin of +19.37, and the pretax margin is +24.59.

SAP SE (SAP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SAP SE is 25.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%.

SAP SE (SAP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.1) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +18.88 while generating a return on equity of 15.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.04% during the next five years compared to 8.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SAP SE (SAP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SAP SE (SAP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.2 million, its volume of 1.17 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, SAP SE’s (SAP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $83.51 in the near term. At $84.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $85.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.85.

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) Key Stats

There are currently 1,179,579K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 102.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,940 M according to its annual income of 6,217 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,000 M and its income totaled 355,440 K.