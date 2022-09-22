Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) volume exceeds 1.02 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

September 21, 2022, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) trading session started at the price of $0.3385, that was -14.30% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.345 and dropped to $0.2841 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. A 52-week range for SIOX has been $0.23 – $2.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -58.00%. With a float of $55.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.77 million.

In an organization with 12 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is 25.55%, while institutional ownership is 30.20%.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s (SIOX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3444, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6218. However, in the short run, Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3346. Second resistance stands at $0.3703. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3955. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2737, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2485. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2128.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Key Stats

There are 72,942K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.07 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -71,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -8,410 K.