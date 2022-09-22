Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) kicked off at the price of $103.61: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On September 21, 2022, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) opened at $104.75, lower -1.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.80 and dropped to $103.595 before settling in for the closing price of $104.66. Price fluctuations for SQM have ranged from $44.88 to $115.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 227.90% at the time writing. With a float of $285.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

The firm has a total of 6462 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.12, operating margin of +32.85, and the pretax margin is +29.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.28) by $1.51. This company achieved a net margin of +20.45 while generating a return on equity of 21.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 227.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.70% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 917.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.29, a number that is poised to hit 3.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., SQM], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.68.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 72.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $105.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $107.87. The third major resistance level sits at $108.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $99.33.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

There are currently 263,197K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,862 M according to its annual income of 585,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,599 M and its income totaled 859,260 K.