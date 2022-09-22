Sysco Corporation (SYY) volume exceeds 1.92 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) on September 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $80.01, plunging -1.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.51 and dropped to $78.43 before settling in for the closing price of $79.53. Within the past 52 weeks, SYY’s price has moved between $68.05 and $91.53.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 159.00%. With a float of $502.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $510.59 million.

The firm has a total of 71000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.80, operating margin of +3.54, and the pretax margin is +2.54.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Food Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sysco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 80,090. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $80.09, taking the stock ownership to the 14,220 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s EVP sold 50,000 for $90.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,500,000. This insider now owns 32,324 shares in total.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.55) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +1.98 while generating a return on equity of 92.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 159.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.40% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Sysco Corporation (SYY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 202.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sysco Corporation, SYY], we can find that recorded value of 1.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) raw stochastic average was set at 20.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $81.21. The third major resistance level sits at $81.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $75.67.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.45 billion based on 506,110K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 68,636 M and income totals 1,359 M. The company made 18,957 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 509,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.