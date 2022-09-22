TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) average volume reaches $1.39M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) stock priced at $122.67, down -1.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.065 and dropped to $120.145 before settling in for the closing price of $121.63. TEL’s price has ranged from $107.12 to $166.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 968.00%. With a float of $319.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $322.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 89000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.70, operating margin of +17.50, and the pretax margin is +15.94.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of TE Connectivity Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 395,550. In this transaction Chief Exec. Officer & Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $131.85, taking the stock ownership to the 54,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Chief Exec. Officer & Director sold 100,000 for $131.46, making the entire transaction worth $13,145,522. This insider now owns 54,969 shares in total.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.86 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.11 while generating a return on equity of 22.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 968.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.36% during the next five years compared to 6.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TE Connectivity Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.63 million, its volume of 1.31 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.12.

During the past 100 days, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL) raw stochastic average was set at 42.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $122.79 in the near term. At $125.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $126.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $114.95.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.93 billion, the company has a total of 319,839K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,923 M while annual income is 2,261 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,097 M while its latest quarter income was 594,000 K.