Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) 20 Days SMA touches -17.95%: The odds favor the bear

On September 21, 2022, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) opened at $12.49, lower -4.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.535 and dropped to $11.82 before settling in for the closing price of $12.42. Price fluctuations for TROX have ranged from $12.21 to $26.33 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 22.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -72.90% at the time writing. With a float of $114.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of +15.16, and the pretax margin is +10.46.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tronox Holdings plc is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 79,291. In this transaction SVP and CFO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $15.86, taking the stock ownership to the 329,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel & Sec. bought 3,000 for $16.04, making the entire transaction worth $48,120. This insider now owns 189,312 shares in total.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.00 while generating a return on equity of 15.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.68% during the next five years compared to 28.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

Looking closely at Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.86. However, in the short run, Tronox Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.30. Second resistance stands at $12.77. The third major resistance level sits at $13.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.87.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Key Stats

There are currently 154,433K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,572 M according to its annual income of 286,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 945,000 K and its income totaled 375,000 K.