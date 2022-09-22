Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is expecting -48.90% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $0.165, up 0.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.18 and dropped to $0.155 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, TUEM has traded in a range of $0.14-$3.09.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -6.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.30%. With a float of $79.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1607 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.82, operating margin of -5.52, and the pretax margin is +0.47.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Looking closely at Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 183.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2820, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0023. However, in the short run, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1841. Second resistance stands at $0.1946. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2091. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1591, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1446. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1341.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.60 million has total of 85,767K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 690,790 K in contrast with the sum of 2,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 159,620 K and last quarter income was -18,150 K.