West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,887 M

September 21, 2022, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) trading session started at the price of $76.96, that was -2.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.71 and dropped to $75.15 before settling in for the closing price of $77.24. A 52-week range for WFG has been $71.35 – $102.96.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 18.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 210.00%. With a float of $55.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11000 workers is very important to gauge.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is 30.93%, while institutional ownership is 64.67%.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $6.35) by $1.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 210.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.83% during the next five years compared to 47.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 33.62, a number that is poised to hit 2.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)

The latest stats from [West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., WFG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.5 million was superior to 0.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.16.

During the past 100 days, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s (WFG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.58. The third major resistance level sits at $79.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.76.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) Key Stats

There are 84,238K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.56 billion. As of now, sales total 10,518 M while income totals 2,947 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,887 M while its last quarter net income were 762,000 K.