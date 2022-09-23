1.89% volatility in VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) last month: This is a red flag warning

On September 22, 2022, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) opened at $32.04, lower -1.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.21 and dropped to $31.40 before settling in for the closing price of $32.02. Price fluctuations for VICI have ranged from $26.23 to $35.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.70% at the time writing. With a float of $959.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $963.09 million.

In an organization with 152 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.42, operating margin of +94.99, and the pretax margin is +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 10.87% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.06. However, in the short run, VICI Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.00. Second resistance stands at $32.51. The third major resistance level sits at $32.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.38.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

There are currently 963,093K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,510 M according to its annual income of 1,014 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 662,620 K and its income totaled -57,710 K.