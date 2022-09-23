2.88% volatility in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) last month: This is a red flag warning

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) on September 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $330.11, plunging -3.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $331.67 and dropped to $319.62 before settling in for the closing price of $333.20. Within the past 52 weeks, DPZ’s price has moved between $321.15 and $567.57.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 12.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.30%. With a float of $35.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.91 million.

In an organization with 13500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.74, operating margin of +17.94, and the pretax margin is +14.36.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 8,842. In this transaction EVP, Supply Chain Services of this company sold 22 shares at a rate of $401.89, taking the stock ownership to the 2,976 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $385.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,850,000. This insider now owns 33,596 shares in total.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.9) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +11.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.41% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.85, a number that is poised to hit 3.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.98 million. That was better than the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.65.

During the past 100 days, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) raw stochastic average was set at 0.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $383.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $410.34. However, in the short run, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $328.00. Second resistance stands at $335.86. The third major resistance level sits at $340.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $315.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $311.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $303.90.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.71 billion based on 35,885K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,357 M and income totals 510,470 K. The company made 1,065 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 102,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.