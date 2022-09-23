2.95% volatility in Owens Corning (OC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $78.85, down -2.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.85 and dropped to $76.87 before settling in for the closing price of $79.24. Over the past 52 weeks, OC has traded in a range of $72.97-$101.12.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 8.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 370.50%. With a float of $95.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.60 million.

In an organization with 20000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.08, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +15.45.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 614,080. In this transaction Chair, President and CEO of this company sold 7,600 shares at a rate of $80.80, taking the stock ownership to the 183,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s President, Roofing sold 2,700 for $83.12, making the entire transaction worth $224,424. This insider now owns 24,460 shares in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.33) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +11.71 while generating a return on equity of 24.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 370.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.22% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Owens Corning’s (OC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.26, a number that is poised to hit 3.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.04 million. That was better than the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.62.

During the past 100 days, Owens Corning’s (OC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.53. However, in the short run, Owens Corning’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.33. Second resistance stands at $79.58. The third major resistance level sits at $80.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.60 billion has total of 96,239K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,498 M in contrast with the sum of 995,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,601 M and last quarter income was 343,000 K.