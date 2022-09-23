29.18% volatility in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on September 22, 2022, with Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) stock priced at $0.2484, up 46.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4419 and dropped to $0.2028 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. PBLA’s price has ranged from $0.24 to $2.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -40.40%. With a float of $16.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4 workers is very important to gauge.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -108.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

The latest stats from [Panbela Therapeutics Inc., PBLA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.02 million was superior to 0.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (PBLA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 373.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 205.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9139, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4998. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4637. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5723. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7028. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2246, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0941.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.84 million, the company has a total of 20,790K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -10,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -22,130 K.