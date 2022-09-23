4.49% percent quarterly performance for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is not indicative of the underlying story

September 22, 2022, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) trading session started at the price of $48.21, that was -1.28% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.275 and dropped to $47.26 before settling in for the closing price of $48.35. A 52-week range for KNX has been $42.50 – $62.29.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 39.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 85.10%. With a float of $144.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.37 million.

The firm has a total of 27400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.88, operating margin of +14.82, and the pretax margin is +16.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 132,432. In this transaction EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. of this company sold 2,400 shares at a rate of $55.18, taking the stock ownership to the 19,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $54.37, making the entire transaction worth $108,741. This insider now owns 12,005 shares in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.35) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +12.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.51% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., KNX], we can find that recorded value of 2.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.77. The third major resistance level sits at $49.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Key Stats

There are 160,665K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.76 billion. As of now, sales total 5,998 M while income totals 743,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,961 M while its last quarter net income were 219,490 K.