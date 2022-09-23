-49.25% percent quarterly performance for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On September 22, 2022, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) opened at $1.07, lower -5.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.07 and dropped to $0.9554 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Price fluctuations for CENN have ranged from $1.03 to $14.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 99.00% at the time writing. With a float of $161.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

The firm has a total of 260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN], we can find that recorded value of 2.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4402, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2411. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0682. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1264. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1828. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9536, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8972. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8390.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

There are currently 261,308K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 286.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,580 K according to its annual income of -16,420 K.