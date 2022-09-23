-62.56% percent quarterly performance for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on September 22, 2022, with Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) stock priced at $0.10, up 6.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.11 and dropped to $0.10 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. TMBR’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $0.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 54.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.60%. With a float of $128.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.88 million.

The firm has a total of 5 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., TMBR], we can find that recorded value of 4.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1541, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2809. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1124. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1147. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1193. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1055, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1009. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0986.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.61 million, the company has a total of 132,451K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 890 K while annual income is -10,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80 K while its latest quarter income was -3,070 K.