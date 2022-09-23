$809.73K in average volume shows that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is heading in the right direction

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $34.93, down -1.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.07 and dropped to $34.47 before settling in for the closing price of $34.92. Over the past 52 weeks, ALSN has traded in a range of $32.55-$42.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.50%. With a float of $95.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.75, operating margin of +27.85, and the pretax margin is +23.81.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 2,768,256. In this transaction Chairman, President and CEO of this company sold 69,110 shares at a rate of $40.06, taking the stock ownership to the 158,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 134,443 for $38.98, making the entire transaction worth $5,240,104. This insider now owns 227,878 shares in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.17) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +18.40 while generating a return on equity of 63.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.43% during the next five years compared to 26.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Looking closely at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.16. However, in the short run, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.90. Second resistance stands at $35.28. The third major resistance level sits at $35.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.70.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.34 billion has total of 96,245K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,402 M in contrast with the sum of 442,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 664,000 K and last quarter income was 122,000 K.