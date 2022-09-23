A look at Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On September 22, 2022, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) opened at $5.18, lower -4.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.24 and dropped to $4.90 before settling in for the closing price of $5.21. Price fluctuations for BFLY have ranged from $2.31 to $12.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.80% at the time writing. With a float of $144.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 463 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.77, operating margin of -299.42, and the pretax margin is -51.61.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 51.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 110,630. In this transaction Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer of this company sold 20,139 shares at a rate of $5.49, taking the stock ownership to the 656,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s SVP, Regulatory and Quality sold 1,493 for $6.19, making the entire transaction worth $9,246. This insider now owns 173,367 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -51.80 while generating a return on equity of -9.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Looking closely at Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 41.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.96. However, in the short run, Butterfly Network Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.19. Second resistance stands at $5.38. The third major resistance level sits at $5.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.51.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

There are currently 199,543K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,570 K according to its annual income of -32,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,220 K and its income totaled -35,800 K.