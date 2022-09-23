A look at PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $29.12, down -8.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.14 and dropped to $26.53 before settling in for the closing price of $29.14. Over the past 52 weeks, PENN has traded in a range of $26.46-$81.66.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 147.80%. With a float of $157.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.80 million.

The firm has a total of 21973 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.86, operating margin of +17.98, and the pretax margin is +9.13.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of PENN Entertainment Inc. is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 193,421. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,086 shares at a rate of $38.03, taking the stock ownership to the 34,663 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Director bought 1,975 for $49.70, making the entire transaction worth $98,167. This insider now owns 50,569 shares in total.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by -$0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +7.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 147.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.64% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PENN Entertainment Inc., PENN], we can find that recorded value of 10.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.08. The third major resistance level sits at $31.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.20.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.27 billion has total of 158,563K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,905 M in contrast with the sum of 420,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,627 M and last quarter income was 26,100 K.