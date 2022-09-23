AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -11.02% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on September 22, 2022, with AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) stock priced at $11.03, down -2.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.05 and dropped to $10.71 before settling in for the closing price of $11.03. AGNC’s price has ranged from $9.99 to $16.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -4.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 286.60%. With a float of $520.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $526.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +34.13, and the pretax margin is +31.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 2,819,760. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 667,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $5,639,520. This insider now owns 2,066,178 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +31.03 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) saw its 5-day average volume 9.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 10.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.98 in the near term. At $11.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.50. The third support level lies at $10.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.60 billion, the company has a total of 522,723K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,361 M while annual income is 749,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 395,000 K while its latest quarter income was -434,000 K.