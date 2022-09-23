Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 126,760 K

A new trading day began on September 22, 2022, with Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) stock priced at $0.36, down -6.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.36 and dropped to $0.322 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. AKBA’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $3.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 168.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.50%. With a float of $181.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 426 employees.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 33.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 416. In this transaction SVP, Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,147 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 418,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Director sold 4,567 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,653. This insider now owns 43,430 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3950, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1303. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3538 in the near term. At $0.3759, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3918. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3158, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2999. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2778.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 58.44 million, the company has a total of 183,849K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 213,580 K while annual income is -282,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 126,760 K while its latest quarter income was 29,280 K.