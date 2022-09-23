APO (Apollo Global Management Inc.) dropped -2.18 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On September 22, 2022, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) opened at $52.68, lower -2.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.81 and dropped to $50.97 before settling in for the closing price of $52.66. Price fluctuations for APO have ranged from $45.97 to $81.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 23.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.00% at the time writing. With a float of $328.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2153 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.24, operating margin of +138.03, and the pretax margin is +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 16.00%, while institutional ownership is 56.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 280,349. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $56.07, taking the stock ownership to the 29,737 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for $60.86, making the entire transaction worth $1,217,246. This insider now owns 484,275 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.03) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.91% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.34 million, its volume of 4.24 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 35.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.79.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

There are currently 570,991K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,952 M according to its annual income of 1,838 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 480,280 K and its income totaled 68,120 K.