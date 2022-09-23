Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) last year’s performance of -85.03% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On September 22, 2022, Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) opened at $1.78, lower -1.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.82 and dropped to $1.64 before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. Price fluctuations for FUV have ranged from $1.75 to $13.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -104.40% at the time writing. With a float of $26.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 289 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -290.97, operating margin of -1021.78, and the pretax margin is -1151.28.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcimoto Inc. is 20.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1084.39 while generating a return on equity of -93.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcimoto Inc. (FUV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

Looking closely at Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Arcimoto Inc.’s (FUV) raw stochastic average was set at 3.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5306, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7836. However, in the short run, Arcimoto Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8267. Second resistance stands at $1.9133. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5533. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4667.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Key Stats

There are currently 38,780K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 69.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,390 K according to its annual income of -47,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,500 K and its income totaled -17,400 K.