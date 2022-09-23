Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) with a beta value of 0.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on September 22, 2022, with Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) stock priced at $15.27, down -0.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.4582 and dropped to $15.01 before settling in for the closing price of $15.18. GOLD’s price has ranged from $14.53 to $25.78 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 7.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.00%. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.78 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.66, operating margin of +35.96, and the pretax margin is +35.07.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Barrick Gold Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.94 while generating a return on equity of 8.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.20% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Barrick Gold Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)

Looking closely at Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD), its last 5-days average volume was 21.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 21.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Barrick Gold Corporation’s (GOLD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.66. However, in the short run, Barrick Gold Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.35. Second resistance stands at $15.63. The third major resistance level sits at $15.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.45.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.52 billion, the company has a total of 1,770,436K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,985 M while annual income is 2,022 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,859 M while its latest quarter income was 488,000 K.