Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) posted a -20.93% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 22, 2022, with Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) stock priced at $2.94, down -7.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.99 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.94. CGC’s price has ranged from $2.13 to $15.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -615.00%. With a float of $267.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $479.98 million.

The firm has a total of 3151 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 35.82%, while institutional ownership is 12.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 5,085. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,021 shares at a rate of $4.98, taking the stock ownership to the 5,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 281 for $4.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,399. This insider now owns 18,188 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canopy Growth Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC], we can find that recorded value of 7.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.10. The third major resistance level sits at $3.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.31.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.31 billion, the company has a total of 479,979K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 415,120 K while annual income is -241,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 86,230 K while its latest quarter income was -1,631 M.