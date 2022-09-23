CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) kicked off at the price of $29.12: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On September 22, 2022, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) opened at $29.07, higher 2.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.45 and dropped to $29.00 before settling in for the closing price of $28.52. Price fluctuations for CVI have ranged from $12.56 to $40.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 109.80% at the time writing. With a float of $100.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.53 million.

The firm has a total of 1429 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.49, operating margin of +1.85, and the pretax margin is +0.91.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CVR Energy Inc., CVI], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, CVR Energy Inc.’s (CVI) raw stochastic average was set at 24.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.97. The third major resistance level sits at $31.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.15.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Key Stats

There are currently 100,530K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,242 M according to its annual income of 25,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,144 M and its income totaled 165,000 K.