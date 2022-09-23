DCP Midstream LP (DCP) kicked off at the price of $37.69: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on September 22, 2022, with DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) stock priced at $38.27, down -0.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.38 and dropped to $37.34 before settling in for the closing price of $38.00. DCP’s price has ranged from $23.58 to $39.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 9.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 190.80%. With a float of $90.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.40 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.16, operating margin of +7.19, and the pretax margin is +3.54.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of DCP Midstream LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 35.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 107,879. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,750 shares at a rate of $39.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,750 shares.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.45 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 190.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.60% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DCP Midstream LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.68 million, its volume of 0.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, DCP Midstream LP’s (DCP) raw stochastic average was set at 86.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.27 in the near term. At $38.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.19.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.88 billion, the company has a total of 208,385K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,707 M while annual income is 391,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,269 M while its latest quarter income was 383,000 K.