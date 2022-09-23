Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) kicked off at the price of $3.29: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

September 22, 2022, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) trading session started at the price of $2.95, that was 13.06% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.05 and dropped to $2.92 before settling in for the closing price of $2.91. A 52-week range for ELBM has been $2.54 – $6.55.

With a float of $31.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Electra Battery Materials Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Electra Battery Materials Corporation is 1.14%, while institutional ownership is 1.89%.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -36.35.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 79368.0, its volume of 0.42 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Electra Battery Materials Corporation’s (ELBM) raw stochastic average was set at 35.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.92 in the near term. At $4.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.66.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) Key Stats

There are 32,450K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 140.58 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -34,916 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 7,534 K.