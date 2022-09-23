Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) last year’s performance of -54.10% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

September 22, 2022, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) trading session started at the price of $4.51, that was 1.12% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.58 and dropped to $4.34 before settling in for the closing price of $4.48. A 52-week range for NRGV has been $3.97 – $22.10.

With a float of $106.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73 employees.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 6.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 49,207. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 9,450 shares at a rate of $5.21, taking the stock ownership to the 6,337,192 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 9,400 for $5.22, making the entire transaction worth $49,066. This insider now owns 6,327,742 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 44.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Looking closely at Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 4.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.04. However, in the short run, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.63. Second resistance stands at $4.72. The third major resistance level sits at $4.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.15.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

There are 137,043K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 604.12 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -3,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 980 K while its last quarter net income were -6,180 K.