FREYR Battery (FREY) is 36.88% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $15.70, down -0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.5715 and dropped to $14.85 before settling in for the closing price of $15.39. Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has traded in a range of $6.42-$15.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.90%. With a float of $90.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 119 employees.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 24.02%, while institutional ownership is 49.20%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -33.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FREYR Battery’s (FREY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) saw its 5-day average volume 9.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 88.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.34 in the near term. At $17.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.88. The third support level lies at $12.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.91 billion has total of 116,440K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -93,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 4,670 K.