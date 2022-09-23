GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) 20 Days SMA touches 1.49%: The odds favor the bear

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) on September 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $31.99, soaring 1.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.995 and dropped to $31.975 before settling in for the closing price of $31.61. Within the past 52 weeks, GCP’s price has moved between $20.76 and $32.28.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -78.70%. With a float of $60.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.00 million.

The firm has a total of 1800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.45, operating margin of +7.37, and the pretax margin is +3.49.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is 17.66%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +2.22 while generating a return on equity of 3.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) Trading Performance Indicators

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GCP Applied Technologies Inc., GCP], we can find that recorded value of 1.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s (GCP) raw stochastic average was set at 99.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.01. The third major resistance level sits at $32.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.96.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.37 billion based on 74,011K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 970,100 K and income totals 21,200 K. The company made 268,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.