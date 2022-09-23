Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) 20 Days SMA touches 7.13%: The odds favor the bear

On September 22, 2022, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) opened at $1.40, higher 5.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.3988 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. Price fluctuations for GSMG have ranged from $0.57 to $2.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.00% at the time writing. With a float of $24.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.38 million.

The firm has a total of 162 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is 64.43%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43

Technical Analysis of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, GSMG], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s (GSMG) raw stochastic average was set at 98.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3885, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0860. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5137. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5475. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6049. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4225, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3651. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3313.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Key Stats

There are currently 68,122K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 100.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 153,010 K according to its annual income of 35,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,651 K and its income totaled 9,076 K.