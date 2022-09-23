Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) average volume reaches $24.61M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $2.82, down -4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.84 and dropped to $2.68 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has traded in a range of $2.26-$17.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.20%. With a float of $2.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.65 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8834 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.01%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 25.48 million, its volume of 21.22 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 25.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.80 in the near term. At $2.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.48.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.26 billion has total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 675,000 K in contrast with the sum of -3,449 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 321,000 K and last quarter income was -547,000 K.