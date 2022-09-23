Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) with a beta value of 1.32 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

September 22, 2022, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) trading session started at the price of $40.18, that was -3.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.25 and dropped to $38.60 before settling in for the closing price of $40.10. A 52-week range for HOG has been $29.80 – $44.46.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.10%. With a float of $145.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.21 million.

The firm has a total of 5800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.73, operating margin of +17.94, and the pretax margin is +15.35.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Harley-Davidson Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 1,002,628. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 25,750 shares at a rate of $38.94, taking the stock ownership to the 508,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director bought 1,335 for $37.50, making the entire transaction worth $50,062. This insider now owns 1,335 shares in total.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.07) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +12.18 while generating a return on equity of 30.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.10% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Harley-Davidson Inc., HOG], we can find that recorded value of 2.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s (HOG) raw stochastic average was set at 67.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.82. The third major resistance level sits at $41.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.44.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Key Stats

There are 146,162K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.70 billion. As of now, sales total 5,336 M while income totals 650,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,469 M while its last quarter net income were 215,850 K.