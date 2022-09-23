Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,998 M

September 22, 2022, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) trading session started at the price of $2.10. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.16 and dropped to $2.09 before settling in for the closing price of $2.13. A 52-week range for HMY has been $2.00 – $5.50.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 17.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 603.20%. With a float of $432.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.00 million.

In an organization with 38459 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 31.60%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 603.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.57 million. That was better than the volume of 6.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 5.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.72. However, in the short run, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.16. Second resistance stands at $2.20. The third major resistance level sits at $2.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.02.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

There are 616,526K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.25 billion. As of now, sales total 2,806 M while income totals -69,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,998 M while its last quarter net income were 77,857 K.