HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) average volume reaches $2.06M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on September 22, 2022, with HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) stock priced at $1.85, up 20.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.24 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. BEAT’s price has ranged from $1.12 to $5.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -301.40%. With a float of $5.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.15 million.

The firm has a total of 5 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of HeartBeam Inc. is 6.40%, while institutional ownership is 12.90%.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -102.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -301.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HeartBeam Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HeartBeam Inc., BEAT], we can find that recorded value of 7.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, HeartBeam Inc.’s (BEAT) raw stochastic average was set at 59.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 296.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4531, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8658. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.1733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.4367. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5167. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2533.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.60 million, the company has a total of 7,996K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -4,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,530 K.