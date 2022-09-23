HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.82 million

On September 22, 2022, HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) opened at $9.50, lower -4.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.60 and dropped to $9.02 before settling in for the closing price of $9.50. Price fluctuations for HCM have ranged from $8.40 to $38.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -36.30% at the time writing. With a float of $88.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1759 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.49, operating margin of -96.55, and the pretax margin is -60.58.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HUTCHMED (China) Limited is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 29.70%.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -54.66 while generating a return on equity of -26.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.50

Technical Analysis of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM)

Looking closely at HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s (HCM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.66. However, in the short run, HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.41. Second resistance stands at $9.80. The third major resistance level sits at $9.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) Key Stats

There are currently 172,915K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 356,130 K according to its annual income of -194,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 75,806 K and its income totaled -61,254 K.