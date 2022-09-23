Investors finally get a glimpse of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) volume hitting the figure of 35.14 million.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) on September 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.0668, soaring 0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0712 and dropped to $0.0651 before settling in for the closing price of $0.07. Within the past 52 weeks, CSCW’s price has moved between $0.06 and $0.96.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -33.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.10%. With a float of $160.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 55 employees.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 16.87%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 54.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) saw its 5-day average volume 54.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 10.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 4.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 205.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1165, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2396. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0703 in the near term. At $0.0738, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0764. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0642, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0616. The third support level lies at $0.0581 if the price breaches the second support level.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.79 million based on 114,412K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,780 K and income totals -8,240 K. The company made 13,183 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,144 K in sales during its previous quarter.