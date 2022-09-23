Investors finally get a glimpse of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) volume hitting the figure of 1.18 million.

On September 22, 2022, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) opened at $0.51, lower -13.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.525 and dropped to $0.4429 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. Price fluctuations for MBIO have ranged from $0.51 to $2.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.80% at the time writing. With a float of $82.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 102 employees.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mustang Bio Inc. is 20.42%, while institutional ownership is 17.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 8,004. In this transaction SVP, Fin. & Corp. Controller of this company sold 4,374 shares at a rate of $1.83, taking the stock ownership to the 144,729 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27, when Company’s President and CEO bought 65,000 for $2.24, making the entire transaction worth $145,600. This insider now owns 1,027,987 shares in total.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -62.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Mustang Bio Inc.’s (MBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6369, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9200. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5112 in the near term. At $0.5592, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4291, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3950. The third support level lies at $0.3470 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) Key Stats

There are currently 106,067K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 50.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -66,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -19,100 K.