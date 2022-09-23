Investors finally get a glimpse of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) volume hitting the figure of 27.0 million.

A new trading day began on September 22, 2022, with Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) stock priced at $5.22, down -4.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.33 and dropped to $4.86 before settling in for the closing price of $5.24. NU’s price has ranged from $3.26 to $12.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.80%. With a float of $3.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.68 billion.

In an organization with 6068 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.78, operating margin of -12.28, and the pretax margin is -12.28.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 8.21%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.91 while generating a return on equity of -6.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nu Holdings Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 26.27 million. That was better than the volume of 21.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 56.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.25. Second resistance stands at $5.53. The third major resistance level sits at $5.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.59. The third support level lies at $4.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.09 billion, the company has a total of 4,609,989K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,698 M while annual income is -164,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,158 M while its latest quarter income was -29,700 K.