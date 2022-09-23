Investors finally get a glimpse of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) volume hitting the figure of 3.95 million.

September 22, 2022, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) trading session started at the price of $0.48, that was 12.75% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.49 and dropped to $0.4001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. A 52-week range for SYTA has been $0.37 – $9.68.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -9.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 46.80%. With a float of $14.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.63 million.

In an organization with 27 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.40, operating margin of -195.90, and the pretax margin is -313.11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 4.68%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7303, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3355. However, in the short run, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4774. Second resistance stands at $0.5287. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5673. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3875, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3489. The third support level lies at $0.2976 if the price breaches the second support level.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

There are 15,121K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.03 million. As of now, sales total 7,550 K while income totals -23,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 970 K while its last quarter net income were -4,300 K.