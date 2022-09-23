Investors must take note of agilon health inc.’s (AGL) performance last week, which was -10.02%.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) on September 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $23.45, plunging -4.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.62 and dropped to $21.61 before settling in for the closing price of $23.51. Within the past 52 weeks, AGL’s price has moved between $14.36 and $28.76.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -560.10%. With a float of $406.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $407.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 648 employees.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of agilon health inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 186,791. In this transaction Chief Med. & Quality Officer of this company sold 8,094 shares at a rate of $23.08, taking the stock ownership to the 10,853 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Chief Med. & Quality Officer sold 13,490 for $22.66, making the entire transaction worth $305,676. This insider now owns 10,853 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -560.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

agilon health inc. (AGL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Looking closely at agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL), its last 5-days average volume was 4.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 56.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.87. However, in the short run, agilon health inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.51. Second resistance stands at $24.57. The third major resistance level sits at $25.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.49.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.50 billion based on 406,731K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,834 M and income totals -406,490 K. The company made 670,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.