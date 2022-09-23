Investors must take note of Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) performance last week, which was -55.90%.

On September 22, 2022, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) opened at $0.72, lower -11.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.73 and dropped to $0.5563 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Price fluctuations for IMTE have ranged from $0.71 to $38.48 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -56.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 70.10% at the time writing. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 79.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

The latest stats from [Integrated Media Technology Limited, IMTE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.76 million was superior to 1.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 311.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 290.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5452, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.6840. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7305. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8171. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9042. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5568, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4697. The third support level lies at $0.3831 if the price breaches the second support level.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

There are currently 9,329K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 150 K according to its annual income of -4,340 K.